OPINION: Planning Commission Let Residents Down By Refusing Battery Storage Ordinance

When I was a senior at Saline High School, back in the early winter of 1971, a classmate and I attended a program titled “A Presidential Classroom For Young Americans” in Washington, D.C. While there, we were able to meet Congressman Marvin Esch and U.S. Senator Phil Hart, our representatives at the time. Both were outstanding public servants.

High school seniors from across the country converged in D.C. to learn about government. We were divided into small groups, paired with kids from different parts of the country. During the program, I was able to represent my group by asking Congressman Paul (Pete) McCloskey, Jr., a Republican from California, a question. I asked McCloskey how he decided how to vote on an issue when he was lobbied by a group for a certain position, while his constituents were asking him to vote differently.

Even after fifty-some years, I still remember his response. Congressman McCloskey said, “I will always vote my conscience. You will always receive differing points of view. But, in the end, I have to be able to live with myself. So, after evaluating all points of view, I will always vote my conscience. I will always vote for what seems like the right thing to do, even if that decision may be unpopular at the time.”

After fifty-plus years, that answer still impresses me. It is what I have hoped for in all my elected representatives.

I understand that in the life of every elected official, they will be confronted with tough conversations and tough decisions. They will be given differing points of view. They will receive data and information that might not reflect what they had previously believed.

It is in those moments when citizens will learn what their elected representatives stand for. They will learn whether their elected representatives are able to help the public navigate through troubled, emotional waters. And they will learn whether their elected representatives are able to determine what the greatest value is to their citizens.

And, in this case, to the township they represent.

This is not easy. But it is a requirement of the job.

The Saline Township Planning Commission convened a well-attended and vocal public hearing on Tuesday. They listened to their residents ask questions of Jupiter Energy, the developer of the proposed lithium battery storage facility. Each concern raised by the residents was answered by Jupiter representatives.

Throughout the discussion, several ideas were expressed by citizens to improve how the development would proceed. After discussion, Jupiter representatives agreed in principle with each one. The township and Jupiter would need to negotiate around language, but an agreement was reached in principle.

There was no concern that was dismissed as unimportant. There was no concern that was dismissed as stupid. Jupiter Energy appeared sincere in their desire to be a good, long-term partner with the township.

After more than 90 minutes of discussion, the planning commission closed the public hearing. Gary Luckhardt, the chair of the planning commission, was clearly uncomfortable and not sure of how to proceed. After the commission members looked at each other, a vote was called.

In a roll call vote, the commission voted 4-3 not to recommend passage of the revised ordinance to the full township board.

Despite the conversation, the information provided around safety, construction, and studies that have been conducted around what happens if a lithium battery storage facility catches fire and if noxious toxins are released into the air in the event of a fire, none of it mattered.

In the moment of truth, four commission members were not able to help their citizens navigate through troubled, emotional waters. Without explaining their no votes, the conversation was over.

Less than 24 hours later, Saline Township elected representatives heard from their citizens in a loud, and very clear voice. They were disappointed. They did not understand why the township did not seize the opportunity to maintain control over a project so important to residents.

They did not understand why their elected representatives were not hearing what the township attorney was saying to them.

They did not understand.

And, you can hope that sleeping dogs remain asleep. But sleeping dogs are not dead dogs. And as one township resident said so eloquently, “to say you will cross that bridge when you come to it, is a mistake. If you decide to take no action, hoping this will just go away, it will be too late. There won’t be any bridge there for you to cross.”

I believe that resident said it correctly. This is time for action. It is time for the elected representatives to stand up for their residents and be counted.

It is time to recognize that the future is now. And the township needs to negotiate an agreement with Jupiter Energy that best serves the needs and concerns of its residents.

The township residents have spoken. The only question that remains is – have they been heard?

