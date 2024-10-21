What to do in Saline: Trunk or Treat Downtown, Veterans Concert, Fright Night at Sauk Trail, Pumpkin Carving, Creepy Crafts and More

Halloween gets started early with Saline Main Street's Trunk or Treat event in downtown Saline on Wednesday.

...

17 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Oct 22 - Monday, Oct 28

FEATURED EVENTS

Trunk or Treat 2024 - Wed Oct 23 6:30 pm

Key Bank Parking Lot

Bring your costumed kiddos down to our Annual Trunk or Treat event! Safely get treats from participating community businesses and organizations and enjoy entertainment provided by Ring of Steel Acrobat Troupe, Magic Joe, and Raise Yo' Hands Up DJ! From 6:30 - 8:30. FREE for all trunk or treaters. Teal Table will be there to trade out allergenic treat for non-allergenic goodies to keep your trunk-or-treaters safe and healthy.

We can't wait to see you in downtown Saline! **Remember, drop off is in… [more details]

Fright Night at Saulk Trail - Fri Oct 25 3:00 pm

Emagine Shopping Complex

Join us for the 2nd annual Fright Night at Saulk Trail (Emagine strip mall) from 3-7p. Participating businesses will have candy and an answer to the treasure hunt question on your sheet. Start at R U Game? to get the Treasure Hunt sheet. OH MY GOURD--there's also a painted gourd and coloring contest (see pictures for more details). [more details]

VETERANS RETRO CONCERT - Sun Oct 27 3:00 pm

Saline

SALINE NEW HORIZONS BAND PRESENTSA ROCKIN' MUSICAL SALUTE TO VETERANSFREE ADMISSION [more details]

Other Events

Good Grub Social Club - Tue Oct 22 11:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

We pick the day, time, and place to gather, eat a meal, and socialize. You simply RSVP and come to the restaurant; we’ll book the table, and meet you there. All meals will be at our own cost-wise. An SASC team member (or two) will join the group. Min 4.Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2684 [more details]

Pumpkin Carving - Tue Oct 22 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

In this class Tom will hold a demo and teach you the basics of carving on pumpkin flesh. You will leave the class with a carved pumpkin you created. Deadline: Oct 18. Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2662 [more details]

Beginning Guitar - Wed Oct 23 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Have you been thinking of trying out guitar? Golden Groovin’ Band leaders, Dave and Mark are here to help you work on your skills. Please bring your guitar. Each drop-in is $1 to help cover the cost of printing. Class will be the 2nd and 4th Wed each month.

Must be SASC members, find membership info here.

[more details]

JLC Book Sale - Wed Oct 23 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

October 23-26What: A well organized, categorized book sale with 40,000 books. There will also be around 5,000+ DVD’s. Hundreds of audiobooks.Video GamesPuzzlesBoard Games.WEDNESDAY:PREMIUM ACCESS DAY - All Adult books - $4Children's Books (Boxes with Purple Stickers) - $2THURSDAY - SATURDAY:All Adult Fiction/Adult Non-Fiction/YA/Juvenile/Comix and Graphic Novels - $2Children’s Story Books and Board Books (Boxes with Purple Stickers) - $1DVD’s (not including seasons) - $3DVD’s (seasons and box… [more details]

Lunch & Learn with LifeChoices at Weber's Inn - Wed Oct 23 11:30 am

Weber's Inn

LifeChoices® offers you peace of mind and a plan for your future long-term care needs while providing financial protection so you can continue living your life on your own terms!

Enjoy lunch on us at Weber's Inn while you learn about our program.

Register today: www.ehmss.org/eventsor call 734-679-0533Brought to you by EHM Senior Solutions

Plan your Future with Care [more details]

Live Music at Carrigan Cafe - Thu Oct 24 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Scott Fishkind and Linden Thoburn perform live music at Carrigan Cafe. [more details]

Euchre - Thu Oct 24 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Arrive at 6 p.m.Euchre is from 6:15 p.m. to 68:30 p.m.Not a tournament, not for prizes, just for fun. [more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Oct 24 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare.

It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! 𝐏L𝐄A𝐒E J𝐎I𝐍 𝐔S T𝐡u𝐫s𝐝a𝐲s f𝐫o𝐦 𝟔:𝟑0 P𝐌 𝐭o 8:3𝟎 𝐏M. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on… [more details]

Creepy Crafts to Go: Tree Full of Birds - Fri Oct 25 10:00 am

Saline District Library

In honor of spooky season and our Fall Read The Birds and Other Stories by Daphne du Maurier, we'll make creepy crafts throughout the month!

This week we are making a fun tabletop display featuring black birds lined up and waiting... for something...

This kit requires a hot glue gun. Please see the adult reference desk if you do not have one. Kits can be picked… [more details]

Candlelight Labyrinth Walk - Fri Oct 25 6:00 pm

St Barnabas Church

Join Veriditas trained Labyrinth Facilitator, Rob Meyer-Kukan of 7 Notes Natural Health at St. Barnabas Church, Chelsea, Michigan for a candlelight labyrinth walk.

This event is offered as a donation based event to support this and future labyrinth events. Suggested Donation - $10/person.

Please register for this event by completing the form found here - https://7NotesNaturalHealth.as.me/candlelight-labyrinth...

Weather Policy - The event will be canceled if it is raining. Watch the… [more details]

Fused Glass Sconces - Fri Oct 25 6:30 pm

Whitepine Studios

Transform your space with a personalized touch creating a fused glass sconce. This workshop will guide you through creating a beautiful and functional glass sconce designed to hold a flameless LED tea light casting a warm and inviting glow. Perfect for adding ambiance to any room, this workshop blends artistic expression with practical design. Register: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/event/66afff6968397f1ed9f3e9f6 [more details]

Great Fall Read: The Birds and Other Stories - Sat Oct 26 8:00 am

Saline District Library

The Great Fall Read is a joint reading program for teens and adults with fun activities, trivia and prizes. We are reading The Birds and Other Stories by Daphne du Maurier, and there will be weekly questions based on the book starting Saturday, October 5. Every correct answer will earn an entry into prize drawings for fabulous prizes!

Click here to register.

… [more details]

67th Harvest Dinner - Sun Oct 27 12:00 pm

St. Andrew The Apostle Church

Come enjoy a classic, home-cooked fall meal with your St. Andrew family! This annual event, now in its 67th year, supports the St. Andrew Parish Needy Fund that provides support and assistance to community organizations and individuals in need.

On the Menu:

Roast Beef with Gravy

Butternut Squash

Mashed Potatoes

Cole Slaw

Rolls

Coffee, Tea & Lemonade

Dinner Pricing Suggestion Donation accepted at the door:

$15 Adults

$12 Senior Citizens (60 & over)

$8 Children (6-12)

Children 5 and under – free

… [more details]

