SOCCER: 'Greek Gods' Lead Hornets to Regional Final

Saline's "Greek Gods" brought thunder and lightning to the turf at Fordson High School Tuesday.

Senior Jaedyn Sifuna and Zach Heisler each scored two goals as Saline defeated Dearborn Edsel Ford, 5-1, in the MHSAA Regional semifinal.

Saline (15-2-4) advances to the Regional Championship against Monroe (13-7-2) Friday. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Fordson.

Early in the season, coach Bartley J. Lydy called star forwards Sifuna and Heiser his team's "Greek Gods." At times, they overpowered and ran past the Edsel Ford defense.

"They're second to none. It's not just their impressive physique, but they take care of themselves mentally and physically,"Lydy said. "They are super healthy and ready for every moment of the game. They produce when the moment matters."

Lydy said they have incredible chemistry and that they are always looking for each other on the field.

"That's a lot to handle for any other team," Lydy said.

Saline came out flying and dominated the first 15-20 minutes.

Heiser fires a shot a top speed.

Heisler generated three great looks early. On the third, his shot was deflected over the goal. Keegan Cahill took the corner for the Hornets.

Heisler got a head on the kick, but it was stopped by the Ford keeper.

The ball bounced to Jackson Phillips, who shot it past the goalie for a 1-0 lead.

About midway through the half, Edsel Ford was awarded a penalty kick. Harith Nasser kicked left and goalie Eric Friedholm dove in the opposite direction. It was the only shot to beat Friedholm.

Edsel Ford suddenly seemed to have the Hornets on their heels.

Saline and Edsel Ford were tied 1-1 after the first half. Saline scored the next four goals.

"We were a little too hyped up to start. In the second half, we got it under control," Lydy said. "We kept passes on the ground, used every team member and had constructive build ups. Once we started to catch steam and played our game, the game came to us."

Instead of long passes, Lydy wanted to see more plays run through senior midfielder Juan Martin Balda and Bryce Nadig.

"We just needed too find Juan Martin Balda and play short, simple combinations," Lydy said.

About 10 minutes into the half, the Hornets took over. Heisler raced down the sideline toward the endline and centered the ball to Sifuna, who booted it past everyone into the goal.

Saline went up 3-1 on a goal that was nearly a mirror image. This time, Sifuna ran up the right sideline and centered to the middle for Heiser, who booted the ball into the goal.

The game was essentially over - but the Hornets kept coming.

Sifuna powered past a defender and broke in one-on-one, beating the helpless goalie.

And Heiser then scored a remarkably similar goal.

The big lead allowed the Hornets to give some depth players incredibly valuable playoff experience.

MONROE

Saline beat Monroe both times they played this season. If Saline can win Friday, they'll win its first regional championship in 2014.

"We're going to take things one game a time. We're going to run into that game and see where we are at at halftime," Lydy said. "We're going to take things one game at a time and the regional championship could be ours if we are focused, ready, energized and playing as a team," Lydy said.

Saline hasn't lost since Aug. 24, when the Hornets lost at the Balconi tournament. On Sept. 12, Saline beat Monroe 6-2. On Sept. 19, Saline won 2-0 at Hornet Stadium.

Saline lost 3-1 in the regional final last year. The last time the Hornets made the regional final was two years ago, when Saline lost to Salem, 1-0. The last time Saline won the regional was 2014, when Saline defeated Okemos 3-2. That year, the Hornets lost in the semifinal to Canton, the eventual state champion.

Saline made the finals in 2003, losing to Troy 1-0 in overtime.

