What to do in Saline: Trick or Treat Hours, Gospel Concert, Great Pumpkin Roll, Soccer Finals and More

Here's what's happening in and around Saline this week!

...

17 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Oct 29 - Monday, Nov 4

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline vs Rochester Adams - Soccer Semifinal - Wed Oct 30 7:00 pm

Troy Athens High School

Saline (16-2-4) takes on Rochester Adams in the MHSAA Division 1 boys soccer semifinal. The winner plays Oxford or Byron Center in the championship game at Grand Ledge at 6 p.m., Saturday. [more details]

One Voice Gospel Choir Fall Concert - Sun Nov 3 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

In our 34th year, One Voice is delighted to share some of our favorite Gospel songs with the community. There is no admission charge, but a free will offering will be taken to support our outreach ministry - 20 programs to date this year! Refreshments will follow. [more details]

Other Events

Travelogues-Iceland - Tue Oct 29 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

A trip to Iceland has long been on travelogue host George Jabol’s bucket list. Although short on duration, lasting only 6 days, the journey proved long on extraordinary scenic beauty. The trip began with a comprehensive city tour of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik, which included visits to the iconic Hallgrimskirkja church and the Northern Lights Center, followed by an evening search for the mysterious swirling and dancing Aurora Borealis. A unique adventure followed with a visit to the Blue… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime @ the 109 - Wed Oct 30 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Please note this storytime will take place at The 109 Cultural Exchange.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

Family Fun Storytime @ the 109 - Wed Oct 30 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Please note this storytime will take place at The 109 Cultural Exchange.

Ages 0-7. Click here to register.

[more details]

FSAS Luncheon - Wed Oct 30 12:00 pm

Liberty School

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools invites the community to a free luncheon to learn abut recent grants awarded to assist in education.The luncheon is at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the gym at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St. Check in is at 11 :45 a.m.The luncheon is provided by Brewed Awakenings.The Foundation for Saline Area Schools benefits the entire school district with building-specific initiatives, teach grants, student-led grants and community partnership grants.The… [more details]

Trick or Treat - Thu Oct 31 6:00 pm

City of Saline

The City of Saline recommends 6-8 p.m. as hours for trick or treat on Halloween. [more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Oct 31 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare.

It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! 𝐏L𝐄A𝐒E J𝐎I𝐍 𝐔S T𝐡u𝐫s𝐝a𝐲s f𝐫o𝐦 𝟔:𝟑0 P𝐌 𝐭o 8:3𝟎 𝐏M. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on… [more details]

Cutting Edge of Your Chair Yoga - Fri Nov 1 11:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Join us for our new Chair Yoga class, designed to enhance flexibility, strength, and relaxation—all while seated! This gentle yet invigorating program is perfect for all levels. Most poses will be practiced in a chair, making yoga accessible and enjoyable for everyone. In addition to seated poses, we’ll incorporate the sit-to-stand exercise to help build leg strength and improve balance. Expect a calming atmosphere filled with supportive guidance to help you connect your mind and body.Open to… [more details]

Cacao + Sound - Fri Nov 1 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan of 7 Notes Natural Health for a special First Friday Community Sound Bath incorporating Cacao + Sound themed around remembering our ancestors! Using ceremonial grade cacao, pure intention, over 40 different instruments (singing bowls, gongs, therapeutic harp, shruti box, and more), Rob will create an experience that will immerse you in peace and tranquility.Each participant will be supplied with a yoga mat and blanket. Please bring any additional supports you would like for… [more details]

Michigan Home Improvement Auction - Sat Nov 2 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Find brand name overstock and discontinued products at the Michigan home remodel auction. Auction begins at 9am, doors open at 8am. Come by for a product sneak peak Friday 11/1 between 12-6pm. [more details]

The Great Pumpkin Roll - Sat Nov 2 9:00 am

Mill Pond Park

Bring your Jack-O-Lantern to Mill Pond Park for a little fall fun. Youth and adults of all ages are invited to compete in this 21st annual event. The goal is to roll your pumpkin down the hills as fast as your can. Winners will receive a fun mystery prize and everyone will enjoy hot cider, donuts, a pumpkin launcher and some laughs. There will be separate divisions for carved and uncarved pumpkins.This event is free, but registration is required. Visit salinerec.com. [more details]

Sound Therapy Workshop - Sat Nov 2 10:00 am

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Sound Therapist, Rob Meyer-Kukan, for this introduction to sound therapy workshop, playshop, and sound bath.In this workshop we will explore how healing with sound works. Participants will learn the basics of sound, the history of sound therapy, the tools used in sound therapy (specifically Himalayan singing bowls, crystal bowls, and gongs), and the applications for group and individual use of sound therapy.Come and learn the therapeutic and balancing effect of sound therapy using… [more details]

Swiftie Ornaments - Eras Tour Two Sessions - Sat Nov 2 12:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

(Two Sessions noon to 1 and 2-3 pm). Are you ready to dive into a Swift-tacular afternoon? Join us at our art studio for a fun-filled workshop where you’ll craft your very own Taylor Swift clay ornaments! Choose from silhouettes inspired by The Eras Tour and personalize them with festive phrases like “Merry Swiftmas” or “Swiftie.” With Fearless vibes, great music, and all materials provided, this is the ultimate creative adventure for Swifties ages 8 and up! Don’t miss this All Too Well… [more details]

Saline @ MHSAA Cross Country Finals - Sat Nov 2 2:00 pm

Michigan International Speedway

Saline's boys and girls cross country teams race in the MHSAA Division 1 championship at MIS.The boys race at 2:10 p.m. and the girls race at 3:30 p.m. [more details]

Brain, Breath, & Bend Chair Yoga - Mon Nov 4 4:15 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Come and join us for a fun workout session at SASC. Whether you prefer sitting in a chair or standing with the support of a chair, this practice is accessible to all fitness levels. Each day, we'll also delve into breath work, relaxation, and core exercises to create a

well-rounded experience. Don't forget to bring a water bottle to keep hydrated throughout the class.Open to anyone 45+. Nonmembers are welcome for $5 extra.

Register at the front desk or online at: https://sasc.recdesk.com… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline