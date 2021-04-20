COVID-19: 2 Deaths in Washtenaw County, Quarantines Up in Saline Schools

Over the weekend two more Washtenaw County residents died with COVID-19, according to data update Monday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 252 residents have died with COVID-19.

The county data showed 21 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 since Friday's update. 323 more people tested positive for the virus causing COVID-19.

According to state data, the positive test rate Sunday was 4.36 percent. The rate hasn't surpassed 5 percent in Washtenaw County since April 12.

Each Monday, the Saline Area Schools district updates its COVID-19 dashboard. This week's data showed a decline in positive tests, but a significant increase in quarantines. There were 18 students/staff (16/2) who tested positive this week, compared to 24 last week. The number of students and staff in quarantine rose. Overall, there were 199 students/staff (191/8) in quarantine. That's up from 143 last week. Saline High School had 65 students out. Woodland Meadows had 63 students out. Saline Middle School at 36 students in quarantine. At Woodland Meadows Elementary, 18.47 percent of the students/staff are quarantined.

The state has stopped updating data on nursing homes.

In Michigan, there are signs that the COVID-19 wave may have peaked. Over the weekend, there were 8,574 new positives, 1,100 less than last weekend. This happened at the same time as the positive test rate remains lower than the highs set two weeks ago. The positive test rate Sunday was 13.24 percent, lower than the 14.68 percent recorded Thursday.

The state recorded 61 new deaths, bringing the total to 16,901.

The situation in Michigan's worsened over the weekend. There are now 915 COVID-19 patients in Michigan's critical care beds - the highest number since April 29, 2020. That number rose by 38 since Friday's update. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators increased by 39 to 530. There are 64 pediatric patients with COVID-19 - an increase of five since Friday.