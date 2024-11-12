Saline Middle School Staff Accused of Bullying Student

School officials are staying quiet about a staff member's reported bullying of a student at Saline Middle School.

Saline Middle School Principal Kim Jasper revealed the incident to parents in an email to parents. Jasper discussed an "ongoing bullying investigation" regarding second-hour art class

"We regret to share that the person responsible for the bullying notes was a staff member. This person is no longer employed by Saline Area Schools," Jasper wrote in the email. "We are deeply sorry for the impact that this has had on your students and for the disruption to their education. We are appalled that an adult could conduct themselves in such a manner, and we apologize for the length of time required to investigate this matter, identify the culprit, and come to a resolution."

The email also references an incident/disruption on Oct. 7

Jackelyn Martin, Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations, shed no light on the incident.

"We are not able to comment on matters relating to personnel. Saline Middle School administrators take every report of bullying seriously," Martin wrote in an email.

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said that SPD Resource Officer Morgan Seija investigated the issue and identified the suspect. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

If you have information you'd like to share about this matter, email tran@thesalinepost.com.

