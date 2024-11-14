Saline Township Board Revises Zoning for Battery Storage Facility

The Saline Township Board approved by a 3 – 1 vote the proposed changes to the zoning ordinance that will form the basis of an agreement with Jupiter Energy.

Jupiter has proposed a lithium battery storage facility located on a 54-acre parcel off U.S. 12 between Schill and Dell roads. The actual storage facility will be located on 7.7 acres on the northern most portion of the property, near the Dorset substation.

Several township residents in attendance expressed concerns about the proposed facility and peppered the representatives from Jupiter Energy with questions. Potential safety issues were of primary concern. Township resident Jack Mitchell, who owns property near the proposed facility, dominated the discussion, expressing concern for the safety of his family, who lives in a house nearby.

“My family means everything to me and I want to know what you propose to do about protecting the people who live near this facility,” said Mitchell. Mitchell’s concerns centered mostly on the threat of fire and any potential noxious plumes from the smoke that could affect nearby residents.

Representatives from Jupiter Energy attempted to address each of the questions. It was noted that there are several federal and state regulations for all lithium battery storage facilities.

Specifically, Underwriters Laboratories 9540A (UL 9540A) includes the requirements for lithium battery storage facilities that set the standards regulating construction, fire safety and controlling any smoke/noxious fumes that might be emitted from a fire. There is strict testing that must be conducted to ensure that each proposed facility will meet or exceed the standards.

Saline Fire Chief Jason Sperle attended the meeting and articulated the department's concerns regarding the proposed storage facility.

“The department has two concerns. One, what the water source will be at the site in the event we need to extinguish a fire? And two, who will pay for the resources required to deal with a fire at the site. Typically, fires at these storage facilities are allowed to burn themselves out, but that could require the on-site presence of firefighters from 11 hours to several days. Who will pay for that,” Sperle asked.

Township consulting attorney Fred Lucas answered questions on behalf of the board. Lucas addressed the recent lawsuit filed against the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) regarding PA 223.

“This suit states that the MPSC went too far and asks that local municipalities should be allowed to determine where within their jurisdictions battery storage facilities should/could be located,” Lucas said. “The suit does not challenge any of the proposed requirements, like setbacks and whether a township can just prohibit a facility from being built, rather it says that municipalities should be allowed to determine where within their jurisdictions the facilities can be located.”

Lucas explained again to the Board and the residents in attendance what the law means that will go into effect on Nov. 29.

“The state has taken control of renewable energy projects, taking all authority away from local governments. We cannot like something but that doesn’t matter, local governments will have no say anymore,” he said.

“If the board wants to maintain some control over the proposed project, then establishing an agreement with the developer is the way to do that,” Lucas said. “One way or the other, this is going to happen. What we prefer locally does not matter.”

After a long discussion, the board took a vote on the proposed changes to the zoning ordinance. Trustees Tom Hammond, Kelly Marion and Jennifer Zink voted to approve the revised zoning ordinance, while Supervisor Jim Marion voted against the measure, stating, “I think our Planning Commission does a good job and I want to support them.”

Andelina Farms

Township Clerk Kelly Marion said that Andelina Farms reported that they have just fifty lots remaining to be developed in Phase III. The project is nearing completion of the construction phase of the development.

Exploration of Providing Health Insurance Benefits to Board Members

Township Clerk Kelly Marion reported that she has been in contact with other townships that were larger, smaller or identical in size to Saline Township and found that some, though not all, provided health insurance and pensions for board members. After a brief discussion, with Supervisor Marion adding his approval to gather more information, Ms. Marion and Township Treasurer Jennifer Zink will gather additional information and bring it back to the board at its December meeting.

The next Planning Commission meeting will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The next board meeting will be on Wednesday, Dec.11. Both meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

