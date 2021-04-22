Dorothy Morrow, Mother of 5, Retired from General Motors Plant in Ypsilanti

Dorothy Elizabeth Morrow, 79, of Saline, Michigan passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with bone cancer, surrounded by her five children.

Dorothy was born July 7, 1941 to the late Herbert T. Bates and Lula (Gossett) Bates. On January 24, 1959 she married the late Charlie D. Morrow.

Dorothy is survived by her five children, Ricky (Kathleen) Morrow, of Westland, Ronald (Denise) Morrow of Potterville, Kathy (Mike) Capelli of Milan, Rita Morrow of Saline, and Roxanne (Robert) Lalain of Novi. She boasted often about her eleven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She is survived by siblings Floyd (Vonda) Bates of Holly Pond, AL, and Leon (Mildred) Bates of Bushnell, FL.

Dorothy retired after 15 years as an assembly worker at the General Motors Hydra-Matic plant in Ypsilanti. She was a member of the Al-Anon program for 30 years. This was a very important part of her spiritual growth and walk with God. She served selflessly and helped many others along the way - sharing her wisdom and unconditional love. She grew stronger in her knowledge and faith through church, as she found her final church family home with Fellowship Baptist Church in Saline.

Family will be receiving friends on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. for visitation. The funeral service will be immediately following at 12:00 Noon. Pastor John Babri will be officiating the service. For those that can not make it, the service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/FellowshipSaline/. Due to current restrictions, capacity will be limited to 50 people at a time, and masks and social distancing will be required. For those who wish and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to Fellowship Baptist Church. To sign Dorothy’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.