UAW Local 892 Wants To Do Their Part to Slow Down the Spread of COVID-19

UAW Local 892 and Rite Aid will offer individuals 16 years or older the chance to get vaccinated for free, Friday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the union hall, 601 Woodland Drive, Saline.

The community is welcome. Union membership is not required to participate. Rite Aid is providing the Pfizer vaccine.

UAW Local 892 President Larry Robinson is encouraging people to invite family and friends to get vaccinated at the event. Call 313-205-2059 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

People should bring photo identification and an insurance card.

The vaccine clinic offers the first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccination program.