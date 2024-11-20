Video Pays Tribute to Paul Thibault's High School Basketball Days

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QOZA4al_3M8 -->

Paul Thibault, who was the principal of Saline High School for 30 years, was honored at a recent meeting of the Saline Rotary Club.

SCTN's Ben Goodman produced and narrated the video above, which showcases Thibault's high school basketball career in Nahma. Larry Osterling wrote the script.

