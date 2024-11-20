11-20-2024 4:40pm
Video Pays Tribute to Paul Thibault's High School Basketball Days
Paul Thibault, who was the principal of Saline High School for 30 years, was honored at a recent meeting of the Saline Rotary Club.
SCTN's Ben Goodman produced and narrated the video above, which showcases Thibault's high school basketball career in Nahma. Larry Osterling wrote the script.
More News from Saline
- Reinhart Realtors Attempting $30,000 Match for Saline Area Social Service on Giving Tuesday Donate $25 or more to receive a dozen holiday cookies.
- Dementia Friendly Saline Wins Governor's Service Award Dementia Friendly Saline won the Community Impact Award.