SWIM & DIVE: Saline Divers Lead the Way for Hornets

Saline divers Lindi Jenkins and Ava Crossly are leading the way for the Hornets at the MHSAA Division 1 swim and dive championship in Holland.

Jenkins, a senior, is second with 283.35 points, 15 back of Oxford's Tristan Krajcarski. Crossly, a junior who won the regional last week, is in third with 279.55 points.

Ana Sirbu will swim in the championship heat in the 200 IM. The junior finished seventh in the 200 IM (2:09.64).

Macy Ahrens finished 13th in the 100 breaststroke and will swim Saturday in the consolation finals.

Junior Alex Lillie was 33rd in the 500 freestyle.

Lillie, Sirbu, Ahrens and freshmen Kayla Wozniak and Mia Zimmer swam for Hornet relay teams.

More News from Saline