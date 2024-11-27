Claire Bryant White - Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend Wrapped in Love

Claire Bryant White, 52, a resident of Saline for almost 20 years, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2024. Originally from Evanston, IL, Claire grew up mere blocks from the hospital she was born in and attended Evanston schools where her effervescence endeared her particularly to her father’s fellow teachers at Evanston Township High School. Her educational journey took her to Michigan State University for her college years where she shared her exuberance of spirit with young women who became her near and dear close friends. A move after graduation from MSU with a degree in Recreation Resources Management brought Claire to the Detroit area, working at Ford and planning in her free time, with her exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail, canoeing trips, weekends of so much fun and so well organized that she began to get more and more people signing up to attend her excursions; legend is that one excursion's numbers were encroaching on 100 sign-ups. Claire's husband Stephen White entered her world when he signed up, with another Ford friend, for one fateful canoe excursion in 1998, worthy validation for that out-of-state tuition to MSU.

After their marriage in 2003 Claire worked as a licensed realtor for several years, eventually devoting her time to their growing family with daughters Rachel (19) and Elizabeth (16) and actively supporting school sports events and community service and charitable organizations. Claire spent the past several years working as Assistant Manager at Saline’s beloved Benny’s Bakery. Claire loved her Benny’s job in every way - her co-workers and especially the customers; she loved and was beloved by them. She most importantly unfailingly loved her family; Cocoa, her canine daughter; her job; her friends; her truck; and the wonders of nature. As her daughter Rachel put it, “Claire spent her final days surrounded by love — by my younger sister Lizzie, our dad Steve, her parents, sister, aunt, and dozens of other family members and friends who cared for her deeply.” Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Friend Wrapped in Love.

Claire is survived by her husband Stephen White; daughters Rachel Bryant-White and Elizabeth White; parents Archibald and Eugenia Bryant; brother Peter Bryant (Lauren Browning); sister Megan Bryant; mother-and father-in-law Elaine and Micheal White; brother-in-law Bryan White (Shelly); niece Kate White; nephew Jack White.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, December 1, 2024 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, December 3, from 2:30 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Keystone Church in Saline. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Matthew Roberts and Pastor Steve Anderson officiating. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to nonprofits in her name. Nonprofits that had meaningful impact on her life would include Gift of Life, Ele’s Place (Ann Arbor) and the Humane Society of Huron Valley, or to the family, care of Steve White, for the purposes of their children’s continuing educational fund. To leave a memory you have of Claire, to sign her online guestbook or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

