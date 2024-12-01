Youth Minister accused of Sex Crimes, Zach Radcliff, Now Faces 33 Charges

Investigators are piling the charges on Zach Radcliff, the Christian rock musician and youth minister, accused of criminal sexual conduct (with someone under 13), child sexual abuse, and computer crimes.

Radcliff worked for Oakwood Church, which operated in the City of Saline, before moving to a location on Whittaker Road.

Radcliff was arraigned Oct. 20 on 11 charges and is in jail on a $3 million bond.

On Nov. 25, more charges were added: three counts of criminal sexual conduct (with someone under 13), five charges of criminal sexual conduct (first-degree), seven counts of child abuse, and two counts of using the Internet to commit crimes.

Radcliff will appear in court for a probable cause conference at 9 a.m., Dec. 19.

More News from Saline