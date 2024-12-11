Saline Township: Invenergy Solar Development Referred to Planners, Schill, Klager and Feldkamp Roads to Get Limestone

The Saline Township Board met for the final time in 2024 and was able to conclude the business of 2024 in less than sixty minutes. For the first time in several meetings the board did not have Jupiter Energy on the agenda to discuss the proposed lithium battery storage facility.

INVENERGY:

Representatives from Invenergy, a world-wide privately held clean energy company, updated the board on their solar energy project proposed for Saline Township. There are currently thirty-five participating families who have entered into a proposed lease agreement with Invenergy, with between 700 – 1,100 acres likely to be utilized for the project. The project is thought to produce 150 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to provide power to 30,000 homes.

Invenergy proposes to utilize bifacial solar panels and advanced tracking systems. They have fully executed interconnection rights to connect to Lemoyne – Majestic Line 345kV line. The power line runs east to west through Saline Township between Braun and Willow Roads. The properties with lease agreements are all located in proximity to that power line. Invenergy has currently invested over $ million in the project.

The board voted to have the township Planning Commission review the ordinance regulating solar energy projects within the township. Solar energy projects are covered under the provision of PA 233, which went into effect on 11-29. PA 233 rested the authority for approving clean energy projects with the Public Service Commission (PSC) in the State of Michigan. Like Jupiter Energy, Invenergy prefers to work out an agreement with Saline Township to develop their solar project in the township.

Township consulting attorney Fred Lucas said that the primary concern of residents to solar projects is the loss of farmland caused by the projects.

The board invited Invenergy to return to the January board meeting, to provide additional information prior to attending the township planning commission meeting in February.

WASHTENAW COUNTY ROAD COMMISSION: (2024-25 LIMESTONE STONE PROJECT)

The board received a proposed limestone road project for 2024-25 for road maintenance, focusing on Schill, Klager and Feldkamp roads. The proposal requested $206,000 to fully fund road maintenance. The township Clerk reported that Saline Township would get a return on a portion of the funds allocated for the project, per the terms of the agreement with the Road Commission, Washtenaw County, and the township.

HEALTHCARE INSURANCE FOR BOARD MEMBERS:

In a unanimous vote, the board approved the township providing health insurance for board members, with the township paying for the health insurance premiums. Board members Jim Marion and Robert Marion chose to not participate in the health insurance benefit, citing their current health insurance coverage was adequate to meet their needs. The board voted to amend the 2024-25 budget, adding $25,000 to cover the expenses for health care benefits. It was noted by Board Supervisor Jim Marion that several other townships provide a healthcare benefit to their board members and employees.

SALINE FIRE BOARD:

It was reported that City of Saline Mayor Brian Marl has resigned from the Fire Board, effective by the end of December. The city will need to replace Mayor Marl on the Fore Board prior to their next meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 2-5-25, 6 p.m. at the Saline Fire Station.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:50 p.m. The township Planning Commission is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 2-4-25. The next township board meeting is on Wednesday, 01-08-25. Both meetings begin at 7 p.m. at the township hall on Braun Road.

More News from Saline