Noreen Rice, Career Secretary, Loved Dancing and Was an Accomplished Writer

Noreen “Reenie” Eva Rice of Saline, Michigan (formerly of Iron Mountain, Michigan) passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the age of 97, at Saline Evangelical Home after a lengthy illness.

Noreen was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan to the late Richard and Mary Rossi. She graduated from Iron Mountain High School in 1945. She left Iron Mountain to take a job in Chicago and returned home to Iron Mountain after a year. She spent many years as a career secretary at various places of employment.

Reenie enjoyed life, including her love of dancing. She was an avid reader and also quite an accomplished writer. She had a host of friends, and they dearly loved her sparkling sense of humor.

Noreen was preceded in death by her mother and father; her son, Michael Ray Rice; and a daughter, Pamela Jean Rice; as well as her brothers, Richard Rossi and Barry Rossi.

Noreen is survived by her son, Timothy Rice, of Ann Arbor, and daughter Kathleen Ellis (William Ellis), of Saline, Michigan. Also surviving are a granddaughter, Molly (Tom) Rice; grandson, Martin (Rachel) Rice; great-grandchildren, Daniel and Eva; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, December 16th from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline, MI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. A luncheon will follow the Mass and will be held at the Church. Inurnment will take place privately in the future in Iron Mountain Cemetery Park in Iron Mountain, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to EHM Senior Solutions (aka Saline Evangelical Home) and envelopes will be available at the Church, or donations may be made online at https://ehmss.org/foundation/ways-to-give/

A celebration of life will be held In Iron Mountain, Michigan during the summer of 2025.

Noreen's family are grateful for Reenie's many friends and extended family who have shown love and support. A special thanks to the caring and capable staff of Saline Evangelical Home who met Reenie's needs with kindness and compassion.

To leave a memory you have of Noreen, your condolences, to sign her online guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline