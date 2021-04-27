BASEBALL: Saline Takes 2 from Huron

Saline swept a doubleheader from Huron in boys' varsity baseball action Monday, winning 9-1 and 7-4.

Saline improved to 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the SEC Red.

In the opener, Aidan Arbaugh pitched six innings and gave up one run on one hit and three walks. He struck out nine. Caleb Koob pitched the seventh inning, giving up no runs on a hit.

The game was tied at 1 until the fifth when Saline scored. In the sixth, the Hornets scored seven runs.

Dru Campbell went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored. Arbaugh doubled, scored and drove in a run. Zach Socha went 3-for-4 with a triple, RBIA and three runs scored.

Braden LaRusso started the second game and pitched three innings. He gave up four runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out four. Aidan Carlson pitched three innings of shutout relief, giving up a hit and a walk while fanning five.

Huron scored four runs in the first but Saline replied with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Saline's pitchers shut down Huron the rest of the way.

Mark Harden went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Saline. Arbaugh was 1-for-1 (a double) with two walks, two runs and an RBI. Bobby Butler doubled, scored and drove in a run. Zach Socha went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.