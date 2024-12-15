Korean War Veteran John Alt Retired from AC Spark Plug

John Edward Alt, age 95, formerly of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, with his family by his side. John was born November 8, 1929, in Leipsic, Ohio, to the late Henry Francis Alt and Luella Mary (Ricker) Alt. He was the second oldest of nine children and was survived by his brother Kenneth Alt and sister Ghnelda Schimmoeller, and sister in laws Carolyn (Robert) Alt, Sandra (Kenneth), and Nina Keener. John is survived by four of his six children, Gerald, David, Teresa (Gertiser), and Maria Jo (Waxler), thirteen grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. He was predeceased by two of his daughters, Linda Olsen of Saline and Sandra Wilhelm of Port Huron, son in laws James Cantley and Steven Wilhelm, his sister Viola Topp, and brothers William, Bernard, Richard, Robert, and Daniel.

John served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant, then returned to Columbus, Ohio in 1954 to marry his wife Josephine (Keener) and graduate from The Ohio State University in 1959. They moved to Flint Michigan in 1960 and then to Davison, Michigan in 1965 where John and Jo Lou raised their six children. He worked his entire career at the A.C. Spark Plug division of General Motors. John earned his Masters Degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan, and retired after 30 years. He was very active in his church community at both St. John's in Davison and St. Andrew's in Saline where he lived following his wife's death. He enjoyed hunting, reading, making barely tolerable homemade wine, and talking about his Ohio State Buckeyes - to the chagrin of his children and grandchildren who attended Michigan or Michigan State. After retirement he and his wife often traveled the country pulling a camper and lived for a number of years in Alger, Michigan until shortly after Jo Lou's death.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will then be held at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. A live stream of the Mass may be viewed by visiting https://youtube.com/live/MWetlslHBrM?feature=share, or as a backup, https://youtube.com/live/eaqoA9rAjcU?feature=share. Burial will be private at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Davison.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to John's favorite charity, The Lingap Children's Foundation, at www.lingapcenter.org, or The American Cancer Society.

Envelopes will be provided at the church.

