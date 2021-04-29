COVID-19: No Deaths, 8 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in Washtenaw County, according to health department data updated Wednesday. 260 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The county did count eight new hospitalizations and 71 new positives. State data put the positivity rate in Washtenaw County at 3.96 percent, slightly higher than the previous day. In Michigan, the positivity rate fell 13.67 percent to 11.68 percent. There were 4,371 new cases in Michigan. The state counted 39 new deaths, bringing the total to 17,467.

In Michigan's hospitals, there were 852 COVID-19 patients, five fewer than recorded yesterday. There were 547 COVID-19 patients receiving care with ventilators, 13 more than recorded yesterday. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by four to 54.