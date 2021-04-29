SOFTBALL: Saline Sweeps Pinckney

The Saline softball team had a field day against Pinckney, sweeping the doubleheader with a 13-2 and 5-3 victory.

In the opener, starting pitcher Elaina Walker scattered eight hits and three walks while striking out 11 batters in seven innings. Two of the three runs she allowed were earned. Saline managed just seven hits but turned them into five runs.

Abby Kleinschmidt was the star at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs.

In the second game, Saline pounded 13 hits in a 13-2 victory called after six innings.

Saline scored two runs in the bottom of the first and then scored in every following inning. Every Hornet in the starting lineup had at least one hit.

Starting pitcher Grace Munn went four innings, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two and earned the victory. Munn also went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Clara Cherry was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Emily Sweetland went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. Megan Guerard hit a triple and drove in three runs. Ava Hoffman went 1-for-2 with a triple and a run scored. Elaina Walker also had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Sara Owen, Abby Kleinschmidt and Annie Miloser also scored two runs.

The Hornets are 11-6 overall. Saline is 2-2 in the SEC Red. Saline returns to action May 13 at home to Skyline.