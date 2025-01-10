Jupiter Energy, Invenergy Seek a Joint Meeting With Saline Township Board, Planning Commission

The Saline Township Board completed its business in the first meeting of 2025 in thirty minutes Wednesday evening. Neither of the proposed alternative energy projects were on the agenda, which limited the interest in public participation.

Jupiter Energy

Representatives from Jupiter Energy attended the meeting but did not have any business to present to the board. They requested a joint meeting with the township board and the planning commission prior to the Feb. 4 meeting of planning commission. Company officials want to provide the combined board with an update on their project.

Township consulting attorney Fred Lucas, in response to a citizen question, said Jupiter Energy will be requesting a special land use permit for their battery storage facility, and any request for a special use permit involves a public hearing to allow citizens to ask questions and state opinions.

Township Clerk Kelly Marion reported that Invenergy, the solar energy developer with a proposed project in Saline Township, also requested a joint meeting with the two boards prior to the next planning meeting.

Township residents may get the details of the meeting on the front door of the township hall building or consult the township website.

Washtenaw County Road Commission

Saline township resident Bill Wagstaff, an unofficial liaison with road commission, reported that Feldkamp, Schill and Klager roads are scheduled for limestone treatment in 2025. The projected cost for the limestone treatment is $202,000. He also said that the WCRC will replace the bridge on Grass Road.

Saline Area Fire Board

The next scheduled fire board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 5 at the Saline Fire Station.

The board meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m. The township board will meet at 7 p.m., Feb. 12.

