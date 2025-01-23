1-23-2025 10:52pm
Reid Muir, Nathaniel Cumming Make Bucknell University Dean's List
LEWISBURG, Pa. (January 16, 2025) - Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2024-25 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.
Making the list were:
- Reed Muir, 2028, Chemical Engineering
- Nathaniel Cumming, 2027, Undeclared
