Harold Hieber, Father of One, Worked at R&B and Meijer, Loved Chatting with Saline Restaurant Staff

Harold George Hieber, age 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Saline on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, shortly after his niece, Lori Krull, visited with him. Harold’s daughter, Krystal, and her loving family were by his side during his passing.

Harold was born April 13, 1933 at the home of his parents, Fred Hieber and Meta Waltz, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Harold was their youngest son. He was baptized and confirmed, alongside his older brother, Herman, and married Barbara Seyfried on April 28, 1957 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church on Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Barbara passed in 1991. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his sisters, Luella McGranahan and her husband, Marley; Dorothy Smith and her husband, Walter; and his brother, Herman, who died when he was 25. Harold was also preceded in death by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Several years after Barbara’s passing, Harold met and fell in love with Linda Whittaker Boyd, whom he married July 24, 1999. Linda preceded him in death April 15, 2021.

Harold is survived by his loving daughter, Krystal Woodard and her husband, William, along with his grandchildren, Beth Boyd and Shawn Hastings and his girlfriend, Tatyana, who is expecting Harold’s first great-grandchild. Harold is also survived by his sister-in-law Kathy McPherson (Mike) and Sherry Banks; and his brother-in-law, Mark Whittaker. In addition, Harold is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, along with their families.

Harold worked at the University of Michigan when he was very young. He also worked at R&B in Saline and the Meijer store on Saline Ann Arbor Road. Harold was an extremely hard worker and retired from Meijer when he was 80 years old. Harold loved to “grab a bite to eat” at Saline Inn and Mark’s Coney Island. He enjoyed talking to the people who worked at these restaurants.

Harold shared many childhood stories with his nieces. He had many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved.

Harold was 89 when he was first hospitalized. He would brag to the doctors and nurses that he had never been in the hospital before then. Up until September 2024, Harold kept very busy around the house. Harold was also very proud of the fact that, until age 90, he did not take any medications. Unfortunately, in November 2024, Harold was diagnosed with cancer, which he battled with grace. Harold’s daughter, Krystal, lovingly cared for her father with the help of her family. Harold was under the care of Arbor Hospice when he passed. Time passes quickly – if you have older family members, please listen to their stories – they are priceless.

Everyone is welcome for a time of visitation on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A funeral service will then be held at 12:00 P.M. Pastor Drex Morton will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Ann Arbor.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Harold’s honor is asked to please do so to the family, in care of Krystal Woodard. To share a favorite memory you have of Harold, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

