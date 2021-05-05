Pittsfield Township Voters Reject Public Safety Millage Increase

Pittsfield Township voters have rejected the public safety millage.

2,835 people voted against the millage, while 2,385 people voted to pass the millage.

The township was asking voters to double the public safety millage from 1.95 mills to 3.95 mills for 10 years.

Prior to the vote, township officials said a failure to approve the millage would result in the loss of six police officers, four firefighters, downward pressure on salaries, extending equipment and vehicles beyond what's considered best practice, reduced attendance at community events, less training, longer response times and the deferring of racial equity initiatives and programs.

The current 10-year 1.95-mill levy for public safety expires this year.

Absentee voters broke in favor of the millage, 2,038 to 2,009. In-person voters rejected the millage, 826 to 347.

Voter turnout was 18.58 percent.

The Saline-area precincts were generally less supportive of the measure than the rest of the township. 63 percent of precincts 11 and 12 voted against the millage (853-482). 56 percent of precincts 7 and 8 voted against the proposal (698-539). 55 percent of precincts 1 and 8 voted no (344-282). All the precincts located east of Carpenter Road voted in favor of the proposal, however, they also had the lowest voter turnout.