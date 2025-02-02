Saline City Council to Discuss West Sidewalk

City staff will present plans for the west side sidewalk project to Saline City Council at Monday's city council meeting.

The west US-12 sidewalk project will install 3,000 feet of a six-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of US-12 and south side of Austin Road from Mill Pond to the city limits. The project would include ADA ramps and and a pedestrian crossing on Austin Drive, driveway approach replacements, landscaping and restoration and more.

Grants, including a possible $505,000 grant from SEMCOG, could fund the $722,734 project.

Also On the Agenda

On Sept. 28 one of the city's lift stations failed, causing a sewer backup at Arbor Scientific and American Soy. The damage submitted by the businesses exceeds the city's annual limit of $100,000 for sewer backup claims. The city council will consider spending an additional $38,257 to pay the insurance claims of the businesses and Hartford and Hanover Insurance companies.

In the memo from HR Director Elle Getschman to Acting City Manager Elle Cole, the city believes Tetra Tech, which has been a long-time partner in the city's water and wastewater infrastructure, may hold liability.

"However, the City recognizes that this incident has caused significant disruptions for these businesses, and in the interest of allowing them to get back to normal operations as soon as possible, we are seeking to pay these businesses now, and receive subsequent repayment of funds resulting from this subrogation at a later date," Getschmann wrote.

Consent Agenda

Councillors Jack Ceo, Janet Dillon and Dean Girbach are being appointed to a real estate working group with Acting City Manager Elle Cole and Community Development Director Atkin to the Real Estate Working Group to consider officers of city-owned properties.

Mayor Marl is recommending Gerry Harrison to the Historic District Commission and Matt Behnke to the EDC and TIFA.

The city will proclaim February as Black History Month.



