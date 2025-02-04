Kathryn Nelson, Wife and Mother of 3, Endured Illness to Raise Kind, Caring and Respectul Children

Kathryn Lynn Nelson, age 52, of Saline, Michigan passed away at group hospice home after years of battling various health issues on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Katie was born February 7, 1972 to Timothy Hilary Rumptz and the late Patricia Mary (Kryston) Rumptz. On May 15, 1998 she married Kevin John Nelson on Grand Cayman Island. She is survived by her husband Kevin, her three children, Adeline (Joao) Gurgel, Gillian Nelson and Ethan Nelson and their grand-dog Lily. She is also survived by her siblings Maureen (Michelle Barber) Rumptz, Andy (Sarah) Rumptz and Jess Tezak and nieces and nephews Sidney, Shelby, Tanner, Victoria, Stephen, Jacob and Madison. She is preceded in death by her nephew Cory Nelson.

Katie was very creative and loved animals very much. She was greeted in heaven by her dear pets, Prudence, Chewy and Tucker. Katie loved sitting outside on our back deck, where she would spend hours on hours every day when the weather cooperated. It is here where she was able to spend time with her family, listen to music and talk with Kevin, being with friends that would stop by and befriending many of the local wildlife, especially the squirrels. Prior to her health issues, Katie filled their family’s home with paintings, collages, homemade chandeliers, birthday plates and many many other art projects she created. Every holiday (however insignificant) called for decorations. The home was full of laughter between her goofy humor or her cheating in a family game of Uno. Her smile would light up any room she was in.

Katie always wanted to be a Mom and the most important thing to her in the entire world was her three children. Her legacy will live on through them. Despite her physical limitations and constant pain, she fought through it for her family. She endured to raise three kind, caring, and respectful children. The life lessons that she taught her children, will be passed along to her grandchildren someday.

She will never be forgotten.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, February 6, 2025 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 7th from 10:30 A.M. to 11:20 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Church at 11:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Katie’s honor may be made to the American Lyme Disease Foundation, 384 Suite G, Merrow Rd, Tolland, CT 06084, or to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, P.O. Box 7026, Liberty Station, Ann Arbor, MI 48107-7026. To leave a memory you have of Katie, to sign her online guestbook or for direction please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

