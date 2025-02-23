Acoustic Routes Presents An Evening of Irish Folk with The Jeremiahs

Acoustic Routes Concerts at Stony Lake Brewing, 447 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, will be hosting of of the most exciting bands in Irish music - The Jeremiahs - on Sunday, March 2 at 8 p.m.

Larry Groce of NPR Mountain stage says their songs, poignant vocals and masterful playing “work like fine embroidery” and The Chicago Irish American News calls them, “the most creative and important group we have heard in Irish music in years, they are special.”

Hailing from County Dublin is singer Joe Gibney on vocals. On fiddle and vocals is New York-born Matt Mancuso. On flute from County Clare is Conor Crimmins and on guitar is Dublin-born James Ryan.

Check out these tunes and then buy your tickets here for an incredible night of music. Be sure to arrive early to choose your seat and enjoy one of Jerry’s fine high-gravity ales.

The Reluctant Farmer

Spring Fling

The Night of the Big Wind

Hip Hop

Like all Acoustic Routes Concerts at Stony Lake Brewing, 100% of ticket sales go to the artists.

