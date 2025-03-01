Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Kris Cravens, Brooklyn, MI

Booth 139 - Pottery

KRIS CRAVENS started her artistic career in pen and ink drawing, which is all black and white. Her first pottery serving ware was basically black and white stripe and then she would add accents of red as a pop of color. Kris developed this craft and targeted her skills into dishes and dinnerware. She believes dinner should be a celebration! Her one-of-a-kind works revolve around unique and interesting pieces that can be collected and used in everyday life. Kris relates, “my favorite customer stories are those from customers that return to add to their collections. I love hearing how they need just one more piece to create and finish a table look.” Join Kris in Booth 139 at the Saline Spring Craft Show as she debuts on March 8 from 8am-3:30 pm at the Saline Middle School, 7190 N Maple, Saline

