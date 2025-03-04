Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Julie Stuver Clarkston, MI

Booth 102 - Gnomes

As a critical care RN, JULIE STUVER started creating gnomes as her creative outlet and stress reliever. She honestly relates that she once made a “dining room table out of pallets just to see if I could.” Since her inventory is only gnomes, she often finds an embellishment or sees another decorative item that would make an “adorable gnome.” It all started as she elected to make Christmas gifts for family members and recently grew to her present collection displayed in her booth. Although she has made a few gnome pillows and tree toppers, her specialty is the unique no “two ever alike” gnomes. “I think my gnomes are special and full of personality. They bring a smile to everyone when they visit my booth,” states Julie. Be one of those smiling in Booth 102 as Julie arrives again at the Saline Spring Craft Show at Saline Middle School on Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 8am-3:30 pm

