Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Brett Lounsbrough Toledo, OH

Booth 97 - Metal Art

The most popular piece in SNIP-IT METAL’s collection is the birch trees mounted on a live edge, walnut plague. BRETT LOUNSBROUGH relates that “each piece comes with a little cardinal that has a small magnet to be attached to one of the branches of the tree.” Brett goes on to explain that folklore has it that when you see a cardinal in your yard it’s a loved one that has passed stopping by to say hello. He now has customers who are requesting more cardinals so that they can put them on their tree that they purchased from me to represent a loved one.” Brett says, “it gives me a sense of satisfaction that in some small way I am giving back to my customers in a more meaningful way.” Retiring from the HVAC world, Brett started his metal artwork in 2015 and creates unique and high quality décor pieces from designing, fabricating and finishing these special products. Join Brett on March 8 at the Saline Middle School from 8am-3:30 pm in Booth 97 as he makes his first appearance at the Saline Shows.

