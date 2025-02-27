Carol Franklin, Loving Wife and Mother of 2, Taught Piano to Saline Children for Almost 40 Years

Carol M. Franklin, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24th, 2025, with her husband Dave by her side.

Carol was born June 1st, 1944, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to John R. “Jack” and Charlotte A. Moffat (Morris). She grew up in Rector, Pennsylvania, then Level Green, Pennsylvania.

Carol accepted Jesus as her savior at an early age, and her faith was expressed in a lifetime of loving others and worshipping God through music. After graduating from Penn Joint High School in 1962, she married the love of her life, David W. Franklin Jr., son of David and Mildred Franklin. After getting married, they moved from the Pittsburgh area to southeast Michigan, settling on Grosse Ile, where sons John and Douglas were born. The family moved to Saline in 1976 and have lived there ever since. Carol began her calling as a piano teacher in 1980, and taught many Saline-area piano students for almost 40 years. She loved her flower gardens, sewing, singing, trips with family, and being a wonderful grandmother “Gram” to her five grandchildren, whom she also taught to play the piano. She played the piano in church for many years, and served as the piano accompanist for her grandchildren on numerous solo and ensemble performances.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Charlotte Moffat. She is survived by her loving husband Dave, her younger brother John R. “Jock” Moffat (Michaeline), her two sons John (Michele) and Doug (Carole), as well as her five beloved grandchildren, Andrew, Josiah, Jamie, Chris, and David.

All are welcome to a time of visitation on Saturday, March 1st, 2025, from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M., followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 A.M. at Christ Our King Lutheran Church, 3255 Saline Waterworks Rd., Saline, MI, where Carol and Dave were active members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol’s name may be made to the Church. To leave a memory you have of Carol, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

