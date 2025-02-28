Saline Drama Club Takes Us on a Trip Back to the 70s

The Saline High School drama club is staging Mama Mia!, featuring the music of the iconic 70’s pop group ABBA, Friday – Sunday, in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday & Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 for students/seniors and $15/adults.

Mama Mia! is commonly referred to as a “jukebox musical”, in that the songs are original hits of ABBA, with no change in either the lyrics or music. It is music that will have everyone in the audience tapping their feet and singing along. The Saline cast featured 4 seniors, 20 juniors, 17 sophomores and 6 freshmen.

Sarah Corrigan portrayed Sophie, the 20-something daughter of Donna, played by Reece Welliver. Both actresses are 11th graders. Corrigan’s voice was featured in belting out big dance numbers such as Money, Money, Thank You For The Music and Mama Mia. But she was equally as effective singing the ballads like I Had A Dream.

Reece Wellliver captured, and kept everyone’s attention, whenever she sang. The fun really begins when Donna is joined by friends, Tanya (Abigail Lipsitz) and Rosie (Lana Wagner). The girlfriends’ attempts to cheer up their friend were raucous, yet hilarious. Tanya & Rosie do a beautiful job singing Chiquitita. But everything changes when the trio transform the entire production into vintage ABBA with a delightful rendition of Dancing Queen. And the costumes the trio wear during Dancing Queen are worth the price of admission.

(Lipsitz, Welliver & Wagner singing Dancing Queen)

Co-choreographers Elizabeth Colson and Alayna Musson did a masterful job incorporating movement and dancing throughout the production. Using hairbrushes as microphones, and who hasn’t done that, Welliver, Lipsitz and Wagner take the audience back to the 70’s singing and dancing like a true “dancing queen.” Dancing Queen, one of ABBA’s biggest hits, is clearly a hit in Mama Mia!. The girls in the ensemble joined in the dancing and absolutely lit up the stage with six minutes of pure fun.

(Ensemble dancing in Super Trouper)

Shannon Leon designed the costumes which helped in maintaining that 70’s vibe throughout the entire show.

Evan Schlitt portrayed Sky, Sophie’s love interest. Holly Peavler, Drew Harrigan and Cooper Bush played, Harry, Bill and Sam, three men from Donna’s past. And in the duets, the men more than hold their own. They brought smooth singing voices to their roles, but, as in the group ABBA, it is the ladies who steal the show.

The book and placement of songs in Mama Mia! is a bit awkward. Act I features a lot of full ensemble song and dance numbers while Act II is left to carry the “drama” of the story. There are moments of conflict in the story and the song selections deliver the message. Reece Welliver absolutely shined in those moments.

Helping her daughter prepare for her wedding, Welliver sings the ballad “Slipping Through My Fingers”, a poignant moment where the parent begins to realize that their child is grown up and will be leaving home. Welliver delivery was impassioned, and heartfelt.

(Welliver singing Slipping Through My Fingers to Corrigan)

Welliver said her understanding of the emotion in Slipping Through My Fingers came to her thinking about her relationship with her mother and little sister. “I imagined what it would feel like if I was leaving home to go to college and how that would feel for my mom and little sister”.

Five minutes later is the most dramatic moment of the show, when Welliver sings a powerful version of The Winner Takes It All. She added that she thought of the movie The Notebook to get the feel of The Winner Takes It All.

“Mama Mia is fun, joyful,” said artistic director and drama club advisor, Kristen Glatz. “The music is great and everyone knows and remembers the songs. The kids have had a ball. I think the audience will too.”

Mama Mia will have three performances, Friday – Sunday, Feb. 28 – Mar. 2nd. This production is guaranteed to have you leaving the theatre with a smile on your face and a tune in your heart.

