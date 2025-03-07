Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

Carrie Hawkins Temperance, MI

Booth 65 - Art Dolls

Carrie Hawkins is the artist behind Scaredy Cat Primitives. She has been creating for over three decades and works upcycling textiles and found objects. Her focus is to create something beautiful from things that would otherwise end up in the landfill. Her favorite textiles to work with are wool and cashmere sweaters that she repurposes into unique cat-themed art dolls, called Ragamuffins, and other whimsical items. She also is an accomplished fine artist, with mixed-media works currently on exhibition at 20 North Gallery and has exhibited her work in Ohio, Michigan, Florida and Ontario, Canada." Returning to Booth 65 on Saturday, March 8, Carrie will unveil her 2025 line at Saline Middle School, 7190 N Maple, Saline from 8am-3:30 pm at the Saline Spring Craft Show.

