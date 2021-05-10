Dr. Gerald Eisemann, Father of Two Sons, Was a Dentist in Saline for More Than 30 Years

Dr. Gerald Erwin Eisemann, DDS, 83, of Saline, Michigan passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. Gerald was born on January 26,1938 to the late Erwin C. Eisemann and Melvina Guenther.

On August 1, 1959 he married the love of his life Susan, who preceded him in death in September of 2019.

Gerald is survived by his two sons, Steven and Jeffrey, both of Saline. He also has eight grandchildren, Brian, Stephanie, Teairah, (Late) Jillian, (Late) Jewell, Malik, Tealeah, Gunner and three great-grandchildren Billie, Benjamin and Brady.

Gerald loved all animals and the great outdoors where he could be found hunting, fishing, and taking care of his lawn. He was the dentist in Saline for over 30 years. He was also a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 between the hours of 2:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Due to current restrictions, capacity will be limited and masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services will be held privately but may be viewed via live stream starting at 10:55 A.M. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

To view the live stream please visit the funeral home’s Facebook page. Burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley or to Zion Lutheran Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

