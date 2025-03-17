Benjamin Reed Named Band Director at Saline High School

Benjamin Reed has been named the successor to Nate Lampman as band director at Saline High School.

The announcement was made during the Bandorama concert at Saline High School Monday night, where officials says Reed will be supported by an "amazing department that works as a team."

Reed has been a band teacher in middle school and high school.

Lampman has been the head band director at the high school for more than 30 years. He is retiring at the end of the school year.

Lampman will be honored during celebrations April 11 in the Commons at Saline High School. From 5-7 p.m., families currently involved in the program are invited to the Saline High School Commons. From 7 -9 p.m., alumni are invited.

Desserts will be provided.

