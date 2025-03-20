Kaster Announces Plans to Sell Brewed Awakenings

Kim Kaster plans to sell Brewed Awakenings, her cafe at the corner of Moon Road and Michigan Avenue.

Kaster recently celebrated her 14th year as owner of cafe, bakehouse and restaurant.

"How do I tell people who have supported me, laughed and cried with me, and have been the reason for the success of my dream that it is time for my next adventure? This was not an easy decision and as I sit here, I am at a loss for words," she said in a statement released on Facebook. "These last 14 years have been an amazing journey. Not always easy but always fulfilling. I am so grateful to have achieved all the teams I had for Brewed and more... because of you."

She said now that her husband has retired, she's excited to join him in this new phase of their life.

She assured customers that nothing would change as she searched for a buyer.

"The staff and I are still excited about serving you your favorite coffee, sandwich or baked good," she said.

Only a couple of years ago, Kaster's customers and Pittsfield Township thwarted plans to place a Starbucks in front of her cafe in the Country Creek Village Plaza. Kaster said the company has negotiated a new lease that includes "coffee exclusivity" with the landlord.

To see the real estate listing, click here.

Successful Cafe for 13 Years

PROPERTY TYPE: business for sale

Sale or lease: sale

leased SPACE: 2,400 SF

Price: $550,000

Great opportunity to own a well-established coffee shop. Brewed Awakenings Café, a turnkey coffeehouse, is available for sale. This ±2,400 SF leased location has been a community favorite since 2011, boasting a loyal customer base and steady revenue. Fully equipped and staffed with well-trained employees, the café offers a seamless transition for a new owner. Situated in a prime high-traffic location with 27,000 cars passing daily, it features prominent signage for maximum visibility. The lease is secured through December 31, 2031, with three extension options. Conveniently located near downtown Saline, US-23, established retail, and residential neighborhoods, this is an excellent opportunity for an entrepreneur or investor. Offered at $550,000. Proof of funds and a signed NDA are required for further information.

More News from Saline