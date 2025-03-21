Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Ann Arbor metro area

Written by Stacker

The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $357,377 in February, 2.1% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor, MI metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

You may also like: Homes for sale in Ann Arbor at every price point

Stacker

#9. Chelsea, MI

- 1-year price change: -$12,655 (-3.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$32,143 (+9.1%)

- Typical home value: $386,567 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Dexter, MI

- 1-year price change: +$7,601 (+1.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,803 (+7.3%)

- Typical home value: $469,743 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Milan, MI

- 1-year price change: +$9,352 (+3.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,907 (+31.9%)

- Typical home value: $285,237 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Ypsilanti, MI

- 1-year price change: +$10,974 (+4.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,945 (+41.4%)

- Typical home value: $272,825 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Manchester, MI

- 1-year price change: +$11,478 (+3.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,712 (+24.2%)

- Typical home value: $342,760 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated steak restaurants in the Ann Arbor area by diners

Stacker

#4. Superior, MI

- 1-year price change: +$13,842 (+4.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,465 (+37.4%)

- Typical home value: $306,862 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Whitmore Lake, MI

- 1-year price change: +$14,742 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,260 (+37.5%)

- Typical home value: $334,322 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Saline, MI

- 1-year price change: +$15,856 (+3.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,577 (+26.7%)

- Typical home value: $434,294 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Ann Arbor, MI

- 1-year price change: +$24,508 (+5.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$120,812 (+32.0%)

- Typical home value: $498,028 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

More News from Saline