Chamber Invites You to Nominate Citizens, Businesses for Circle of Excellence Awards

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for our Circle of Excellence Awards Ceremony to be distributed on Wednesday, April 30 at The Kensington Hotel.

Presented annually, these awards are the most widely respected and prestigious recognition of the substantial contributions from living or working in the Saline Area. SACC’s business awards are regarded as the pinnacle of recognition for businesses in the greater Saline Area, acknowledging outstanding companies that have demonstrated exemplary business practices, maintained a stellar reputation for quality and service, and made significant contributions to the community.

Event sponsors include: A & H Lawn Care, DTE, Dr, Kelly, Thomson Reuters and Standard Printing & Design.

Nominations will be accepted until March 28, then evaluated by a panel of business and community leaders (the selection committee).

The chamber encourages all to consider nominating individuals that you know make substantial contributions to creating the unique atmosphere that we all enjoy by living and/or working in the Saline, MI area!

Large Business (21 + employees)

Substantial history as an established, successful business in the Saline Area; demonstrates a commitment to the overall economic health & productivity of the Saline Area; demonstrates a commitment to provide customers exceptional service; firm commitment to ethical & fair business practices reflective of the Chamber’s high standards; demonstrates contribution to the betterment of the community through volunteer involvement. In good standing with the Saline Chamber of Commerce.

Small Business (20/fewer employees)

Substantial history as an established, successful business in the Saline Area; demonstrates a commitment to the overall economic health & productivity of the Saline Area; demonstrates a commitment to provide customers exceptional service; firm commitment to ethical & fair business practices reflective of the Chamber’s high standards; demonstrates contribution to the betterment of the community through volunteer involvement. In good standing with the Saline Chamber of Commerce.

Lifetime Achievement (In business for 20+ years)

In business for 20+ years, substantial history as an established, successful business in the Saline Area; demonstrates a commitment to the overall economic health & productivity of the Saline Area; demonstrates a commitment to provide customers exceptional service; firm commitment to ethical & fair business practices reflective of the Chamber’s high standards; demonstrates contribution to the betterment of the community through volunteer involvement. In good standing with the Saline Chamber of Commerce.

Rising Star (SACC member 2 years or less in business 5 years or less)

SACC member for 2 years or less, in business for 5 years or less, substantial impact in industry & community in a short time, an abundant potential for future achievements, demonstrates a commitment to the overall economic health & productivity of the Saline Area; demonstrates a commitment to provide customers exceptional service; firm commitment to ethical & fair business practices reflective of the Chamber’s high standards; demonstrates contribution to the betterment of the community through volunteer involvement. In good standing with the Saline Chamber of Commerce.

Citizen of the Year Award

The recipient worked, lived, or volunteered in the Saline Area School District; made a significant volunteer contribution to the Saline community during 2023; and did not benefit financially from volunteer efforts considered for award; had been involved in the community, leadership altruism, impact on society and contributions to the betterment of their community or society as a whole.

Distinguished Veteran Award

The recipient was born in Saline, died in Saline, or is a current Saline Area resident or was a Saline Area resident during their active military service; demonstrated exceptional valor, courage, and/or dedication to the United States armed services during their enlistment; veteran honorably discharged or killed in action (KIA); contributions to the veteran community; leadership in veteran-related organizations; commitment to advocating for veteran’s right or welfare and ongoing dedication to serving their country even after leaving the military. Recipients are typically individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to their country, their fellow veterans, and their communities.

Visionary Award

The recipient usually focuses on innovation, forward-thinking ideas, leadership in shaping the future, transformative impact on their field or society, and the ability to inspire others to think differently or envision new possibilities. It often recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exceptional creativity, foresight, and a commitment to push boundaries or challenge the status quo.

First Responder

The recipient has worked and/or served (Fire, Police, EMS) in the Saline Area in 2023; provided a significant service above and beyond their job description to the Saline Area during 2023; showed a dedication to public service, exemplary performance in emergencies, community impact, and commitment to the well-being and safety of others. These individuals are often recognized for their selflessness, professionalism, and ability to manage challenging and high-stress situations effectively.

For all chamber awards, you can nominate here.

Youth of the Year Award

City of Saline Youth Council (“SYC”) Presents the 2024 “YOUTH OF THE YEAR AWARD”. This prestigious award recognizes a Saline Area School District resident in grades 7-12 who has made a positive impact in the community in 2024.

School staff and administrators, city staff, officials, commissioners, coaches, clergy, parents, peers, teens and the general public are encouraged to make nominations. Nominees are recognized for their volunteer efforts and should fulfill these requirements: 1. Initiated change to better the Saline community. 2. Sustained participation in extra-curricular activities in the last two years 3. Not benefited financially from volunteer efforts. A committee of local youths and advisors will make the final decision on selecting the Youth of the Year Award winner.

Please help recognize teens that make a positive impact in the community by nominating an outstanding young person from the Saline area. Questions? Email Sunshine Lambert: slambert@cityofsaline.org Nomination deadline: Monday, April 7 Required: completed online nomination form with minimum 1 additional letter of recommendation preferably from a teacher, school administrator, coach or community leader.

