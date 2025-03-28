Matthew Fritts, Business Owner and Trades Master, Was Known for a Warm Heart and Quick Wit

Matthew Thomas Fritts, age 71, of Manchester, Michigan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

Matthew was born on August 11, 1953 to the late Floyd W. Fritts and Bernadette L. (Nagle) Fritts. On September 16th, 1973 he married the late Victoria (Messick) Fritts.

Matthew is survived by his three daughters, Magen (Lars) Larsen of Milan Michigan, Lindsay (William) McGinnis of Surprise Arizona and Kaitlin (Ryan) Papiersky of Manchester Michigan; seven grandchildren Niklas, Brett, and Autumn Larsen, Dominic, Oliver, Lillian McGinnis and Ryder Papiersky. He is also survived by siblings Susan Fritts and Mary Beth (Joseph) Kubera and many nieces and nephews.

Matt was a business owner and a trade master. He enjoyed living on the lake, spending time with family and friends, bowling and playing golf. Matthew was known for his warm heart, quick wit and the ability to make everyone feel special. He did this through his dedication to his career as a business owner and the love he poured into his family and relationships. He touched countless lives and will be greatly missed by many.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline on Wednesday, April 2nd, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the service burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline, MI where he will be laid to rest next to his wife Victoria. Following the graveside service, a luncheon will be held at the Saline American Legion Post #322 in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Matthew’s name may be made to Sons of the American Legion Squadron 322. To leave a memory you have of Matthew, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

