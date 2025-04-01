Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union Merges with T&I Credit Union

T&I Credit Union and Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union (MSGCU) are excited to announce their merger, effective today. Following regulatory approval earlier this year, the merger was approved by T&I Credit Union members via a special vote which occurred in March.

T&I Credit Union’s team members will join MSGCU’s team of over 450. The T&I Credit Union branch office located in Clawson will become part of MSGCU’s 22-and-growing branch network following the integration of systems, which is expected to be complete later this year. Once the integration is complete, T&I Credit Union members will also be able to access all of MSGCU’s products and services.

“We are proud to welcome T&I Credit Union members and team members to MSGCU and look forward to helping our new members achieve financial success,” stated MSGCU President/CEO Steve Brewer. “Our team is grateful to T&I Credit Union members for placing their trust in us and we are dedicated to facilitating an easy transition to MSGCU.”

The two Michigan credit unions both share a 70-year commitment to supporting members and their local communities. Clawson-based T&I Credit Union, a $90 million asset size financial institution with 4,000 members, is merging into MSGCU, a $3.9 billion asset size credit union with 150,000 members, headquartered in Clinton Township that serves anyone who lives in Michigan.

“T&I Credit Union and MSGCU are closely aligned in our core values and missions of supporting the credit union philosophy of people helping people,” said T&I Credit Union CEO Kathy Karner. “Merging into MSGCU will ensure T&I Credit Union members continue to receive excellent service and have increased access to convenient service channels.”

More information can be found at https://www.ticreditunion.org/merger

