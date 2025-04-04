GOLF: Saline Opens With 2nd Place Finish at Pineview

The Saline High School boys' golf team opened its season yesterday with a second-place finish at the waterlogged Splitter Invitational at Pineview Golf Course.

The team finished nine shots better than their first-place finish last year but could not overcome a very strong Chelsea team. Saline shot 290 and Chelsea shot 279.

Saline had some very good performances in the two-man team event. Leading the way were new-to-the-team players, Jack McFarlane and Leo Sotiropoulos, who shot two under par 70 to make the All-Tournament Team in third place. Next, two Hornet teams tied for fifth place with a score of 72 and also made the All-Tournament Team. Ben Holloway and freshman Eddie Robbins and Harper Hummel and Micah Gray shot the other. Haidren Stewart and Samir Sankaran shot 76.

"I was very pleased with how the guys played today. We have some new faces competing on our varsity team and it will be very exciting to see how they progress along with our very strong returning players," said coach Debbie Williams-Hoak. "It is going to be a very fun and successful season. I saw some really good shots out there and as the guys work hard this season and support their teammates, some good things will happen."

