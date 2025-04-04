Kim Swartz, Who Built Programs to Help the Disabled, was a Proud Father, Husband and Grandfather

On February 14, 2025, the world lost a good man. Kim Robert Swartz, age 78, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Sarasota, FL. Though his passing was not expected, we take comfort in the fact that he was surrounded by those who loved him most in his last days on Earth.

In life, Kim Swartz wore many hats. But perhaps the hat of which he was most proud was that of father to son Sam Swartz, 47; daughter Amanda Swartz, 42; and grandfather to Carter Dillman, 4 (almost 5), all of Sarasota, FL. He was a loving and involved father who would do anything, at any time, for his kids. When we were young and we didn’t feel well, he would argue with my mom so that he could be the one to stay up and take care of us. He never bought nice things for himself, but he always made sure to treat his family to wonderful vacations on Lake Michigan. He was the parent we called when we got into trouble (though honestly, my sister has slightly more experience with this than I do). His love language was making food. No matter how he was feeling, he would never hesitate to offer to make his famous egg-and-cheese sandwich for his people. He was our biggest supporter, our most staunch defender, and not a day went by when we didn’t feel our father’s love.

He also proudly wore the hat of a loving and protective brother to his sister, Susan Way, 74, of Manchester, MI. In their early days, Kim may have indulged in typical sibling pranks (including hiding under his sister’s bed and pulling her leg). But as they grew older, they shared a love for helping others in their respective professions, and they spent a couple years commuting together to and from work. These commutes fostered a deeper bond and led to some wonderful inside jokes that had them laughing together even 50 years later. He loved his sister dearly, and we don’t think it was a coincidence that his passing took place just days after her annual visit to Florida.

He was a devoted son to his father, Robert, and mother, Patricia. Spring breaks were often spent driving down I-75 to visit his parents in Venice for a week of golf and early dinners. In their later years, he helped facilitate their move back to Michigan where, along with his sister, he provided tremendous attention, comfort, and care as they battled illness.

Professionally, my father never chased title or money. Like his mother and his sister, he was dedicated to a career in rehabilitation, with a focus on helping those with traumatic brain injuries. He was recognized throughout his career for building curriculum and programs to help the advancement of the disabled, and he served for years as president of the Michigan Brain Injury Provider’s Council. While professional success these days might be measured in the size of one’s salary or bonus check, my dad’s career could be measured in the number of lives he touched and made better, and that’s a number to which we can’t begin to count.

Outside of work, more hats were worn. He was a golf enthusiast, and he could hit the ball a country mile, though often two fairways to the right. When it did go straight, it caused trouble; rumor has it he is still banned from Raisin Valley Golf Club for accidentally hitting into some regulars in the group ahead. His favorite golfing buddies were his dad and son, and he would never hesitate to remind us, “Head down. Swing easy.”

He was a craftsman who just knew how to build things. When his son bought a fixer-upper in Indiana, he arrived one cold morning in February with a full set of new tools and taught me how to frame a wall. We spent all day building, and I’m quite certain that the drink we shared later that night never tasted better. Those moments were some of my best memories, and they would later be an inspiration for the Duke Cannon brand of grooming goods.

He was an accomplished amateur chef who won countless Michelin star awards from his family. His Swedish meatballs and chicken marsala were legendary. His 1994 attempt at marmalade chicken was legendary for a different reason, however, and would be the subject of jokes for the next 30 years.

He was a self-taught piano player who loved playing “Misty” on his baby grand as family and friends gathered. He was the lead pianist in several Saline Area Players productions. He loved musicals and would jump at any chance to see Les Mis with his daughter in any city.

But perhaps the finest hat my dad wore was that of partner and husband to his wife, Maurine (“Reenie”), age 77. They met when they were teenagers in Bridgman, MI, married in 1970, and moved to Saline that year. Over 60 years together, they developed a bond so strong and a love so deep, they could make a Hallmark movie about it. My Dad was my mom’s protector, her caretaker, her best buddy, and her Netflix series co-binger. In telling the story of their relationship, it’s not about recounting one or two epic moments from the past. It’s about their everyday existence together and all the little things they shared each day that brought them closer. Take, for example, the night of Feb 13, 2025. My dad, though not feeling particularly well, wanted to try a new recipe for cheeseburgers. He grilled a couple, and he was so happy and proud that my mom loved them. He promised to make them again next week. Later that night, they held hands as they watched a show together, and he kissed her goodnight and told her he loved her before locking up as he always did. He had provided, protected, and showed his affection. That was my dad on his last night on Earth.

Kim Swartz was surrounded by loved ones in his final days. As such, there will not be a formal ceremony. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the Brain Injury Association of America.

