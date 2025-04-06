VIDEO: Scenes and Interviews from the "Hands Off" Anti-Trump/Musk Protest

About 300 people protested President Trump's reforms in downtown Saline on Saturday afternoon. The "Hands Off" protest was one of more than 1,200 nationwide.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/1723071365231366 -->

In the video above, we talk to people spotted at the four corners, including Cindy Baxter, Kathy Capelli, Dean Girbach, Jim Peters, local organizer Ben Schaaf and others.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/posts/pfbid02Zcczhv5LFApJ1fW9FKx… -->

More News from Saline