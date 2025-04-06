VIDEO: Scenes and Interviews from the "Hands Off" Anti-Trump/Musk Protest
About 300 people protested President Trump's reforms in downtown Saline on Saturday afternoon. The "Hands Off" protest was one of more than 1,200 nationwide.
In the video above, we talk to people spotted at the four corners, including Cindy Baxter, Kathy Capelli, Dean Girbach, Jim Peters, local organizer Ben Schaaf and others.
