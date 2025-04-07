Saline Police News: Domestic Violence, Theft During Eviction, Thefts from Vehicles

The following summaries are from information provided by the Saline Police Department.

Woman Charged in Domestic Violence Case

A 39-year-old Saline woman was arrested for domestic violence, also a Saline resident. The incident occurred on the 500 block of Old Creek Court on March 20. She has a pre-trial hearing on April 10.

Woman Accused of Stalking

A Fenton woman is accused of stalking her 28-year-old ex-boyfriend from Saline. On March 29, the woman arrived at his home and tried to take his dog. Both contributed to paying for the dog. The Saline man previously filed reports against her , asking her not to contact him. The police officer investigating the case sent a report to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office seeking stalking charges.

Man Accused of Taking Tooks During Eviction

Police have sent a larceny report to the prosecutor's office after a man was accused of taking tools while he was being evicted from a home he was renting on the 100 block of Commons Circle.

A 31-year-old man was renting from the owner and had allowed his 62-year-old father to move in. They were being evicted for falling behind on the rent. While he was moving out, according to the police, the 62-year-old took tools that did not belong to him. The incident happened March 13.

Man Steals $20 and Cheetos from Vehicle

Someone stole more than $20 and a bag of Cheetos from a vehicle parked on the 1200 block of East Michigan Avenue on March 22.

The vehicle was driven by a 60-year-old female from Oxford. Around 7:30 a.m. the suspect entered the vehicle. The suspect apparently left a license plate by the vehicle. The plate was for a stolen vehicle from Ypsilanti. The next day, Ypsilanti police recovered the vehicle and suspect on the 500 block of South Huron Street.

Thefts from Vehicles

On March 18, police took a report from someone who reported that someone ransacked his F-150 on the 400 block of Arlington Drive. Nothing was taken.

Police were investigating a theft complaint when they spotted a vehicle with its trunk open at around 3:30 a.m. March 19. As the officer approached the car, she found the glove box and console open and belongings scattered inside the car. It appeared nothing was stolen.

A woman reported that someone entered her vehicle around 2 a.m., March 19. Someone also tried to enter her sister's vehicle.

