Deadline for Military/Veteran Banners is April 11

Saline Main Street will continue to host its Military and Veteran Banner program in 2025 to recognize and honor individuals who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Each banner will be double sided, full-color, and custom designed with an image and name of the honoree, along with military branch and dates of service or war/conflict. The banners will be hung in downtown Saline in both Spring (including Memorial Day) and Fall (including Veterans Day). Upon removal in the fall, the banners will be returned to the purchaser, or they can choose to leave the banner with Saline Main Street for re-hanging in the future by paying the annual rehanging fee.

To qualify for the Military and Veteran Banner Program, the honoree must be an active duty member of the United States Armed Forces, have been honorably discharged from the United States Armed Forces, or died in the line of duty.

The cost of purchasing a banner is $100. There is room for a very limited number of new banners this year so application will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis. Saline Main Street will begin accepting banner applications on March 27. The application acceptance deadline is April 11 or until all available banner locations have been filled. The application form can be found in the “Honoring our Heroes” section of the Saline Main Street website.

