The COVID-19 global pandemic has resulted in remote instruction, hybrid instruction, and additional learning transitions. The Saline Middle School Academic Enrichment Camp is intended for families who want their child to have additional instruction in English Language Arts and Mathematics due to the educational challenges experienced during the 2020-21 school year. The program is specific for students who have earned grades (e.g., E, D, C) that are uncharacteristically low for the student. The program will also include instruction and activities for Social Emotional Learning. The Academic Enrichment Camp is a four-week program from July 19th - August 13th (Monday through Thursday) from 8-12 AM at Saline Middle School.

