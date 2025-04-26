Saline Area Schools Announces Times of Superintendent Candidate Interviews

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education has identified the following six candidates for first round interviews. Interviews will be conducted in the Liberty School Board Room April 29 and 30 following the schedule below.

Tuesday, April 29, 2025- Livestream link

6pm- Harold Yearwood, Ed.D., Superintendent (former), Columbia, MO

7pm- Alexander Cintron, Ph.D., Director, Detroit Public Schools Community District, MI

8pm- Tracey Lowder (II), MA.E., Principal/Superintendent (former), Portage Community Schools/Vandercook Lake Schools, MI

Wednesday, April 30, 2025- Livestream link

6pm- Martin DuBois, M.A., Superintendent, Reading Community Schools, MI

7pm- Nicholas Steinmetz, M.A., Superintendent, Madison School District, MI

8pm- Rachel Kowalski, Ed.D., Superintendent, Colon Community School District, MI

See the candidates' resumes here.

Staff and the community are encouraged to attend. There will be an opportunity to fill out interview feedback forms after each of the interviews. Copies of the feedback forms will be presented to the board. Candidate resumes are available for viewing online. More information can be found on the Saline Area Schools Superintendent Search website.

