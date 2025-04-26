Saline Shoots Lowest Score Since 2012, Stewart, Hummel Make All Tournament Team

The Saline varsity boys golf team had one of its best days in more than a decade.

Saline shot 302 - the best by a Hornet team since 2012 (292) - to finish second at the Farmington Invitational. The number-one ranked Flushing team shot 298.

On his birthday, Haidren Stewart shot 73 to lead the Hornets. He finished with two birdies and shot 33 on the back nine - the first under-par nine holes of his career. Stewart was second overall.

Harper Hummel was just one back at 74 and finished tied for 7th overall in the 24-school tournament.

Haidren Stewart and Harper Hummel made the all tournament team.

Eddie Robbins shot 76 (16th), Ben Holloway scored 79 and Jack McFarlane shot 85.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak was proud of her Hornets.

"What an exciting day. We were in the top-5 for the entire tournament, going back and forth, and then the guys finished strong and we got that runner-up finish and great team score," Williams said. "Also, to come that close to Flushing is a real positive for us because we know we are going to continue to get better. These guys are starting to see and believe that they are a good team that has some exciting things ahead this season."

The JV Hornets won the 11-team Lincoln Invitational Pineview Golf Course.

The Hornets shot 312. The second team shot 344 and took fourth.

Leading the Hornets for the second time this season was Kaden Cahill, who shot 77 and finished tied for third. Also shooting 77 and tying for third was Jackson Billingsley. Samir Sankaran and Leo Sotiropoulos shot 79 to finish tied for sixthand Nolan Duckett shot 81 to finish ninth. All of these Hornets earned All-Tournament Honors. The rest of the winning Hornet team included Sam Barker with an 87 and Lucas Bohl with an 89.

Saline's second team was led by Nolan followed by William Whitehouse, who shot 86, Luke Barnier, 88, Cole Davis, 94 and Charlie Bever, 100.

"Happy for Jackson Billingsley as he has been working so hard staying after practice and continuing to work on his game. His hard work is paying off," Williams-Hoak said. "Kaden is also improving and doing some really good things for us in tournaments. Congratulations to Nolan for making all tournament team and shooting a career low. Our JV team has some really good, talented players who are learning how to compete and score in golf. We continue to be excited about their progress and future."

