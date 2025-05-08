Saline Board of Education Picks Rachel Kowalski to be Next Superintendent of Schools

At the end of a long day at Liberty School on Tuesday, the Saline Board of Education voted to offer Rachel Kowalski the Saline Area Schools Superintendent job.

Final candidates Rachel Kowalski and Nicholas Steinmetz met staff and students Tuesday afternoon. The board then interviewed Kowalski and Steinmetz before deliberating and selecting the winning candidate.

The board voted 7-0 to offer the job to Kowalski, pending contract negotiations.

Assuming a contract is reached, Kowalski is expected to come to Saline soon to begin learning the ropes from retiring Superintendent Steve Laatsch between now and the end of the year. Kowalski has been Superintendent of Colon Community Schools since April of 2022. She had also worked in 2021-22 as Director of Curriculum at Clintondale Community Schools. Kowalski was the District Administrator of Social Studies in Orange County Public Schools (Florida) and the K-12 Curriculum Director in Social Studies in Osceola County (Florida). She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history/political science from Oakland University, a Master's Degree in educational leadership from the University of West Florida, and a Doctorate Degree in Education from Nova Southeastern University.

Nicholas Steinmetz has been Superintendent of Madison Schools in Lenawee County since 2019. He had previously worked as Superintendent in Manchester. He was Assistant Superintendent/Director of General Education for Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District.

The board interviewed Kowalksi from 5:40 until about 7 p.m. Then it interviewed Steinmetz between 7:15 and 8:15. After about 25 minutes of reviewing materials and seeing feedback from the public, the board began meeting again, providing feedback about both candidates.

