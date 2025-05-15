What to do in Saline: Rentschler Farm Opens, Winnie the Pooh on Stage, St. Paul Garden and Bake Sale, Garden Club Sale and More

Here's what's on our weekend community.

...

16 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 16 - Sunday, May 18

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Winnie the Pooh on stage - Fri May 16 7:00 pm

The Well Church

The Saline Area Players present Winnie the Pooh, a play in two acts adapted by Lindsay Price, based on the beloved book by A.A. Milne. Ten iconic stories featuring Winnie the Pooh and Pooh’s friends will be performed, including “Pooh Meets Some Bees,” “Pooh Goes Visiting,” “Pooh and Piglet Go Hunting,” “Eeyore Loses a Tail,” and more. Tickets $11-16 at SalineAreaPlayers.org. [more details]

SSTGC Annual Perennial & Plant Sale - Sat May 17 8:00 am

Saline District Library

Return of the annual Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club Plant Sale! Saturday May 17 8am-11am. We will have many plants, but they sell out fast! - Prices are fantastic. We will have Master Gardeners on site to answer your questions.

[more details]

Heritage LEGO ROBOHIVE Visits Carrigan Café! - Sat May 17 8:30 am

CARRIGAN CAFE

Join us at Carrigan Café this Saturday, May 17th, from 8:30 to 10:30 AM to support Heritage LEGO Robotics ROBOHIVE! Carrigan Café is generously donating 10% of all sales during the event to help the team on their journey to the FIRST LEGO League Western Edge Open in Long Beach, CA.☕️ Come for the coffee, stay for the community, and cheer on our local champions! 🐝💛 [more details]

St. Paul UCC Plant & Bake Sale - Sat May 17 9:00 am

St. Paul UCC

Our sale is from 9:00am - Noon. We will be selling baked goods, perennials, houseplants & other items related to plant care & gardening. Hope to see you there! [more details]

Best Life Spring Fair - Sat May 17 10:00 am

Liberty School

Celebrating people with dementia living their best lives.Our second Best Life Fair will feature live music and dancing, food, an art and craft sale, representatives from local organizations and health and aging-related businesses, and most importantly, educational presentations for care partners and families of a loved one with dementia. Free, on-site respite care will be available. This event is free and open to the public. [more details]

Other Events

Cirque Italia Water Circus - Fri May 16 12:00 am

Briarwood Mall

HAVE YOU EVER HAD SUCH A VIVID DREAM YOU THOUGHT IT WAS REAL? Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take you on a magical dream adventure. Trust us ANN ARBOR, this is one escapade you cannot afford to miss!

Have you ever wished you could turn back time? To go back to a simpler, happy time filled with sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars, and thick sideburns? Well get out your poodle skirts and leather jackets!

Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers can’t wait to take you… [more details]

Simply Best Friends - Fri May 16 12:00 pm

Friends! I am having my very own local Art Gallery Exhibit this Fall. #soexcitedforthis

I'll be busy photographing 4-5 tweens/Teens, preferably 9-16 years old with their beloved pet.These will be black and white personality portraits - similar to this one here. If you think you’re a good fit, schedule at call here:https://www.kaptured-by-lisa-kahler.com/contact [more details]

Ypsilanti Community Choir Spring Concert - Fri May 16 7:00 pm

Towsley Auditorium

The Ypsilanti Community Choir cordially invites you to our 2025 Spring Concert, "Can You Hear It?" The concert will take place at 7:30pm on Friday May 16th, at Towsley Auditorium, in the Morris Lawrence Building on the campus of Washtenaw Community College (4800 East Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor, MI). Admission is free. Our concert pieces include: Winter’s on the Wing, Song of the Sea, Hoe Down, and more. The choir is led by director Ariel Toews-Ricotta and accompanied by Maria Cimarelli. [more details]

Future of Comedy Show at the American Legion - Fri May 16 7:00 pm

Saline American Legion

On this episode of The Future of Comedy Show we are back at the American Legion in Saline with nationally touring headliner's Mike Ball and Billy Ray Bauer (Detroit's Best Comic, Bob and Tom Show) PLUS FOCS regulars Richard Mathis, Dave Clickner and Kamryn Kelems. Please remember doors are at 7pm and show begins at 8pm.

Mike Ball is a nationally acclaimed headliner and the creative force behind the award-winning comedy series, "The Future of Comedy Show," boasting an impressive portfolio of… [more details]

Sound Bath Meditation - Fri May 16 7:00 pm

Breathe Yoga Chelsea

Join us for a transformative Sound Bath Meditation centered on mindfulness and presence. Allow the healing sound vibrations guide you into the present moment, helping to release stress, cultivate deep relaxation, and connect with your inner calm. This experience is designed to ground you, allowing you to fully tune in to your body and breath, while floating on soothing waves of sound. Don’t miss this opportunity to refresh your mind and spirit!

Relax, unwind, and allow yourself to calm the… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat May 17 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This week we welcome new sponsors, Ivybrook Academy Ann Arbor to the Activities Tent. Stop by for some fun games and connect with school enrollment.The treasure hunt animal will be the wolf! 🐺

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon at 100 S Ann Arbor St parking lot #4 from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

HIRING OPENHOUSE - Sat May 17 8:00 am

Wellers

Hiring for summer/fall cook, prep, runners, servers, set up, and general labor for weekends. Apply at OPENHOUSE any SATURDAY 11AM to 1 PM . ALL ARE or text/call 734-255-9939. Cook: $17-$25/hrServers: $20 - $35 / hrRunners: $13 -$15 / hrSet Up: $13 - $15 / hrPrep kitchen $13 - $15 / hr [more details]

Spring Transfer Sled Pull - Sat May 17 8:30 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Registration opens at 8:30 am, pulling starts at 10 am

We will be running all of our Transfer Sled classes.The event is by Michigan Tractor Pullers [more details]

Dementia Friendly Best Life Spring Fair - Sat May 17 10:00 am

Liberty School

Dementia Friendly Saline will host its 2nd Annual Best Life Spring Fair on Saturday, May 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Liberty School in Saline. This free event celebrates people with dementia living their best lives, while providing fun and education to the whole community. The event will feature educational presentations from dementia care experts who will share practical caregiving tips and strategies. Frequently asked questions like “How do I get help at home?” and “When should we… [more details]

Silver Seniors - Sat May 17 12:00 pm

Friends! I am having my very own local Art Gallery Exhibit this Fall. #soexcitedforthis

I'll be busy photographing 4-5 seniors, preferably 80-100+ years old.These will be black and white personality portraits - similar to this one here. If you think you’re parent/grandparent would enjoy such a memorable fun experience and potentially have a legacy portrait to hand down to their grandchildren, schedule a call here:https://www.kaptured-by-lisa-kahler.com/contact [more details]

Opening Day at the Farm - Sat May 17 12:00 pm

Rentschler Farm Museum

The Saline Area Historical Society opens the Rentschler Farm Museum Saturday, May 17. The museum, owned by the city and operated by the society, is open from noon to 3 p.m.Expect tours of the farm house, bars and visits from farm animals. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline