TRACK & FIELD: Saline Boys 3rd, Girls 5th at Regional

YPSILANTI - After 13 straight regional championships, the Saline boys track and field team will have to try and start a new streak.

The Saline boys finished third at the regional at Ypsilanti Lincoln Friday. The girls were fifth.

Belleville won the boys regional and Huron won the girls.

The boys finished with 68 points, behind Belleville (111) and Huron (91). Saline had 68.2 points, behind Huron (104), Woodhaven (86), Belleville (84) and Pioneer (76.2).

Saline Boys Take 3rd

Jaedyn Sifna, Tyler Parrish, Christopher Ignacio and Lincoln Keyes won the 4x100 and qualified for the state meet in 42.36 - .07 seconds faster than Belleville.

Saline and Belleville switched spots in the 4x200. Parrish, Sifuna, Jack Walden and Cruz Hanson were second in 1:28.62 to earn a place in the state meet.

The 4x400 relay team qualified for states based on their 3:22.46 times. Walden, Hanson, Wes Rogan and Channon Palmer finished third.

Saline's 4x800 relay team placed fourth but qualified for the state meet on time. Rogan, Collin Eckermann, Carter Mitton and Saman Meshinchi completed the run in 7:56.18.

Sophomore Cruz Hanson placed third in the 400, finishing in 50.42. Jack Walden was 10th.

Brennan LaRusso, a junior, finishes third in the 1600 in 4:26.63. Senior Collin Eckermann was 6th (4:31.34) and senior Saman Mesinchi. was 10th (4:42.54).

LaRusso also took third in the 3200 (9:43.47). Jacob Szalay was ninth (10:03).

In the 200, senior Jaedyn Sifnyna finished fifth in 22.84 - a personal best.

Freshman Chanon Palmer was fourth in the 300 hurdles (39.64) - which qualified him for the state finals. Nick Rouman finished 10th (41.82).

Carter Mitton (9th, 2:04.38) and Wes Rogan (10th, 2:04.57), both sophomores, ran in the 800. Saman Meshinchi was 16th.

In the field, SEC champ Alex Stockton cleared 6'0 and placed 7th in high jump, completing a fine season. Jack Day cleared 5'8. Youssef Jarouche (12th, 19'5) and Lennon Cohoon (18th, 18'5) competed in long jump.

Senior Leo Hoffman cleared 11'9 to take fourth in pole vault.

In the discus, senior Jordan Marsh was ninth (119'7) and junior Ryan Bondy was 11th (114'2). Marsh was seventh (45'05) in the shot.

Girls Place 5th

The girls finished a strong fifth.

In the relays, the Hornets are going to the state meet once again in the 4x800. Grace Oberski, Sophie Roth, Mackenzie Sellenraad and Lilli Schlack finished third and qualified with a time of 9:32.55.

Saline's second best finishing relay team was the 4x800 team of Oberski, Roth, Sellenraad and Schlack (4:08.55).

The 4x200 team of Charlotte Warren, Lola Lange, Kaydn Maida and Mahalia Staton was seventh in 1:49.71.

Team 4x100 team of Amelia Lorch, Maida and Aviana Stackhouse were ninth in 52.19.

Grace Oberski led a strong Saline finish in the 800. Oberski was second in 2:17.68 to qualify for the state meet. Schlack was fifth in 2:21.33 and Sellenraad was sixth, .05 seconds behind her. Sophie Roth was 11th in 2:27.

Saline placed three runners in the top 6 of the 3200. Savanah Staton was third in 11:27.5. Senior Corynn Gady was fourth in 11:59.98. Fellow senior Grace Roth was sixth in 12:07.8.

Gady also placed eighth in the 1600 (5:31.09).

In the 400 sophomore Katarina Munson was 11th in 1:03.07 while freshman Ella Arvai was 17th in 1:05.33.

Junior Charlotte Warren took sixth in the 100 dash (12.83).

In the 300 hurdles, freshman Adelyn Turck was 11th in 51.12 and sophomore Payton Aagesen was 14th in 52.68.

Junior Mahalia Staton was second in the long jump, leading the way in the field. She leaped 17'1 to qualify for the state meet. Amelia Lorch was ninth at 15'6.

Kaidyn Maida cleared 5'0 and finished fourth in high jump. Megan Sweet was tied for sixth at 4'10. Janaye Sifuna was 14th at 4'8.

Sophie Xiao was fourth in pole vault at 8'3.

Sophomore Grace Hantula-Miller was the Hornets' best in the discus. She was sixth with a throw of 92'3.

Saline's best shot putter, Isabelle Belaire, threw 25'10.

